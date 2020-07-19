A local doctor weighs on ways to stay safe, hydrated during extreme heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With temperatures close to 100 degrees in Topeka, people are running to the nearest pool to cool off.

Many, including Kimberly Long, who likes to prepare ahead of time to avoid dehydration.

“Drinking lots of water before you come, also not staying all day out in the heat,” Long said. “Trying to get in and get cool.”

Dr. Brad Poole with Stormont Vail Health said drinking water when it’s really hot out is smart. But, according to him, there is a thing as drinking too much.

“You can get to a point where you drink too much free water,” Poole said. “Then you can lower some of your salt content and that can be dangerous as well.”

So, how much should you drink to avoid dehydration? He said the amount varies by person.

“General numbers, 32 to 64 ounces, if you’re going to be out for an extended period of time,” Poole said. “Based on your body mass, how intense your activities are.”

Kimberly Long spent Saturday by the pool with her son to keep cool. As a nurse, she’s seen the side effects of heat-related illnesses first hand.

“You’ll end up in the hospital,” Long said. “Getting IV fluids, sunburns can get pretty severe, and as well as just severe fatigue.”

Poole said excess caffeine and alcohol can lead to dehydration as well. Instead, he recommends reaching for water and something like Gatorade with low sugar and a little bit of salt in it.