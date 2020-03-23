A local family shares their “new normal” for church during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunday church is looking a little bit different than usual for one family in Topeka.

The Pike family goes to Most Pure Hearty of Mary Catholic Church. Right now they’re not able to gather in groups that large, but thanks to technology, they’re still able to go to mass without needing to leave their home.

The Pike’s now gather in their living room and set up their IPad on a coffee table. This is where they watch a livestream of their Father giving mass on their church’s Facebook.

This is the new normal for Sunday mass at the Pike’s.

Right now is the season of lent for the Catholic church.

It signifies the sacrifice and hardships of Jesus, which Brooke Pike feels is appropriate timing given the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time of famine and a feast. There’s always a feast after a famine,” Pike said. “It’s very appropriate for Lent that we’re going through this right now. But he has said that miracles are going to come of this.”

And although they’re not able to practice all of the aspects of mass like the holy water or going to Palm Sunday, they’re gratfeul for today’s technology that’s allowing them to stay connected to their parish.

“Curch isn’t necessarily the brick and mortar, it’s it’s community,” Justin Pike said.

And their son, John Michael, says he’s grateful for little bit more time to spend with each other.

“It’s a good time to connect with everyone and to pay attention to the mass and relax with the family,” John Michael said.

They’re hoping the facebook lives will give other people in the community a chance to learn more about their church and after all of this, maybe their congregation will have grown even more.

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church is also offering drive through confessions to the public.

If you would like more information about this, or how to watch the next live stream, click here.