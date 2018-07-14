A local preservation group brings native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A local Lawrence preservation group will bring native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River to help rid the waterway of pollution.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Friends of the Kaw was recently awarded a nearly $78,000 Douglas County Natural and Cultural Heritage grant to help restore native tree and plant species to a mile-long stretch of land along the river.
Those plants' deep -root systems protect against erosion and help filter pollutants out of stormwater before the river.
