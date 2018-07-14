A local preservation group brings native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A local Lawrence preservation group will bring native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River to help rid the waterway of pollution.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Friends of the Kaw was recently awarded a nearly $78,000 Douglas County Natural and Cultural Heritage grant to help restore native tree and plant species to a mile-long stretch of land along the river.

Those plants' deep -root systems protect against erosion and help filter pollutants out of stormwater before the river.