A local preservation group brings native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River

Posted: Jul 14, 2018 04:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2018 04:04 PM CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A local Lawrence preservation group will bring native trees back to the banks of the Kansas River to help rid the waterway of pollution.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Friends of the Kaw was recently awarded a nearly $78,000 Douglas County Natural and Cultural Heritage grant to help restore native tree and plant species to a mile-long stretch of land along the river.

Those plants' deep -root systems protect against erosion and help filter pollutants out of stormwater before the river.

