A look at the new KSNT News mobile app

(KSNT) – 2021 is bringing a lot of change for many of us. Here at KSNT News, it’s no exception, especially in the digital world – our KSNT News app recently underwent some upgrades.

The new app design can be a bit tricky to navigate at first. Here are tips on how to find the most commonly used sections and features.

Watch Live

When we’re live with local programming, there will be a banner underneath the top story with information on what’s airing. Tap that to be taken to our website with the live player.

You can also get there by tapping the “Live” button in the bottom right corner.

Drop-down menu

The drop-down menu which can be found in the top left corner of the app and looks like three horizontal lines is going to be your best friend in the new KSNT News app.

From there, you can navigate to specific sections of our online stories (such as your local news or news from the KSNT capitol bureau), any special projects we’re doing and our search function as well.

New features

Since we launched the new look for KSNT.com, we’ve had a video center. Any video we add to our online platforms appears in the video center on KSNT.com and the last 10 videos we add will also appear in the “Latest Local Video” section of the new app.

The weather section has also been rebuilt from the ground up.

At the top, you’ll find the latest forecast from our Storm Track weather team.

Below that is a a look at the current forecast for your location. Underneath that you’ll find the radar, as well as your 7-day forecast.

However, this app does not replace the KSNT Storm Track Weather app – it has no severe weather alerting capability. You should still download our weather app (for iOS and Android) to stay updated during severe weather.

How to Download the new KSNT News app

If you already have the app installed on your iOS or Android device, make sure you turn on automatic updates.

If you don’t get the update after a few days, or don’t yet have our news app installed, make sure to head to your app store. For iPhone users, tap here. For Android/Google Play users, tap here.

If you have any further questions about our new app, let us know!