TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation gave county commissioners a sneak peak into the nearly $4 million dollar Southwest Topeka Family Park project.

Talks have been in the works for nearly a decade to turn the plot of land at southwest 21st and southwest Urish by the Midwest Health Aquatic Center into Family Park. At Monday’s Shawnee County commission meeting, parks and rec were able to show the commissioners what those talks are turning into.

The design, which is still an evolving concept, includes a “Destination Playground,” pickleball courts and a shelter house. It’s the latest phase of a master plan, which was approved back in 2021.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent said construction of the park should be complete by the end of next year.

County leaders hope Family Park becomes an exciting destination for people visiting the area.

“We wanted to provide something that was new to Topeka and Shawnee County,” Laurent said. “I think this design does that. We wanted it to be something that not just local residents would be excited about but would draw people to the area, and be somewhat of an economic driver.”

Laurent hopes construction will begin before the end of 2023, with the pickleball courts receiving attention first. The Director is aiming to have players hit the court around summer of 2024.