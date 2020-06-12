A New Yorker ‘pays it forward’ after Kansas farmer donates N95 mask

Letter sent to KFB by New York resident

NEW YORK (KSNT) – A New York resident wanted to “pay it forward” Friday after hearing of a Kansas farmer donating an N95 mask to protect frontline health workers in their home city.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo read a viral letter from Kansas farmers Dennis and Sharon in April. The New York resident said they were “in tears” after Gov. Cuomo’s announcement of the donated N95 mask, and decided to pay it forward by donating to the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

The Kansas farmer sent one of his only masks to the New York governor in April to pass along to a healthcare worker on the front lines of coronavirus.

The New Yorker said in the letter the Kansas couple’s random act of kindness was “amazingly moving” and has a huge impact.

“We’re all going through tough times, but farmers always have tough times – and we need our farmers now more than ever – so I hope this helps someone a little,” the New Yorker wrote.

The KFB posted the letter to Facebook: