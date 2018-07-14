A Republican candidate for Congress denies claims he considered running as a Democrat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Republican candidate for Congress in Kansas is denying claims from three Democratic officials that he considered running as a Democrat.

Steve Watkins, an Army veteran running in the Kansas 2nd District, acknowledged that he met with Ty Dragoo, the Democratic vice chair for the 2nd District, in August 2017.

But he says he always intended to run as a Republican.