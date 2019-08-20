A stem of sunshine: Manhattan sunflower farm bringing smiles and good days

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a couple of years of trial and error, one sunflower field in Manhattan is overflowing with sunflowers.

More than 100,000 sunflowers fill the field at A&H Farm, creating great photo opportunities, a petting zoo, and kids activities.

The owners said seeing the smile on visitors face is where the real reward is.

“Friday night we had a young lady out here and she said its been like the worst week of her life and she came out and she goes I walked through the door and felt 10 years younger,” said Andrea Dejesus, A&H Farm. “She said it just made her week even though she had a horrible week, and just by seeing the sunflowers, she got to see that and had fun on the activities.”

There is a $10 admission fee, but there are half-price days, along with adult-only days. You can even cut some of the flowers to take home for just one dollar more.

The farm hopes to have another adult-only day on Friday night if the flowers stay bloomed. That will cost you $25 and you’ll get adult beverages, a bouquet of sunflowers, and all the fun.

The field is open as long as the flowers stay bloomed.

The address to the farm is: 1374 Collins Ln Manhattan, Kansas 66502

You can follow along with if the flowers are still bloomed and events coming by clicking here.

