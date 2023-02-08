TOEPKA (KSNT)- The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement to aid expansion of Harris Fabrication at its first meeting of 2023.

Harris Fabrication is an existing manufacturing business local to Topeka providing metal fabrication in the Capitol city for over 50 years.

According to GO Topeka, this new expansion is expected to have a $175 million impact locally over the next 10 years. With this deal, Harris Fabrication will benefit in house by preparing to grow their capital investment by $2.1 million, creating up to 30 full-time job. These jobs come with an average salary of $48,000 plus benefits.

“We are dedicated to giving our people state-of-the-art equipment and facilities,” said Andrew Harris, president of Harris Fabrication. “This incentive will help us continue that through our new high-bay building and all the equipment in it. Thank you to GO Topeka and JEDO for supporting the manufacturing industry. Our company is looking forward to many more years with the capital city in our corner, supporting us along the way.”

This JEDO incentive project can expect to be paid out $190,000, as performance metrics are met. This monetary value results in a 117% return on investment for the Topeka community.

“Harris Fabrication is one of the local companies helping put Topeka/Shawnee County on the map as a hub for manufacturing,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “When they were first considering expansion, the company started working with GO Topeka on the small-business side to see if small-business incentives might be a good fit. It quickly became clear the ambitious scope of their project would be better suited to traditional expansion incentives.”