TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some employees in Topeka’s Public Works department will soon see a pay raise.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Topeka City Council members unanimously agreed to increase pay for its street maintenance workers. Council person Christina Valdevia-Acala called it “a win for the workers.” The decision came after the Teamsters Union approached the city to fight for better wages.

Topeka’s Director of Public Works Braxton Copley said out of 40 positions, 16 are vacant in in the city’s streets maintenance section. He said this pay increase will help the city be more competitive when filling those open positions.

The city is also starting a “third shift” which will include positions to work throughout the night to do work like street sweeping and filling potholes.