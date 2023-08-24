Dog stairs can improve senior dogs’ quality of life, allowing them to get onto furniture that they can no longer jump up onto.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) has some good news for its local senior dogs.

Emi Griess with the HHHS said in a press release that a national group, The Grey Muzzle Organization, has announced several recent grants winners. The HHHS is one of 90 animal welfare groups chosen by the organization to receive grant cash to help local senior dogs. Out of the $848,000 distributed among the 90 groups, the HHHS received $7,500.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 7-year-old Great Dane Orvis the veterinary care they need so they’ll be happy and healthy for their new families,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy at the HHHS. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Griess said more than $4.6 million in grant money has been distributed to groups nationwide by The Grey Muzzle Organization over the past 15 years. Their vision is to create “a world where no old dog dies along and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Helping Hands Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Topeka, Kansas area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Helping Hands Humane Society.”

The HHHS is an open admission shelter in Topeka that Griess says takes in more than 5,000 animals every year. The organization helps families reunite with lost pets, find new homes for animals in its care and hosts a variety of programs from public training classes to volunteer efforts.