TOPEKA (KSNT) – AAA is anticipating to help thousands of Kansas drivers this holiday season.

With more than one million Kansans expected to hit the roads this holiday season, AAA is preparing to receive 3,000 calls for roadside assistance from stranded travelers, according to a press release. It’s important to be prepared for all scenarios before you hit the road, but it’s just as important to have a plan of who you’re going to call if none of those scenarios work out.

“Becoming stranded on the roadway can quickly dampen your holiday spirit,” Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas said. “Whether you are planning local day trips or long distance year-end holiday travel, having your vehicle properly maintained and prepared for the rigors of winter driving will help ensure it gets you to your destination safely and without incident.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and other agencies will have more law enforcement officers on the road to make sure everyone is staying safe. KHP will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, child passenger safety laws and seat belt use for all travelers. This comes as the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and other participating agencies are doing the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

AAA and urges drivers and passengers to prepare for your holiday travels with this checklist for winter travel:

Tires – At minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one.

– At minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one. Battery – The average car battery life is typically 3-5 years. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. Visual signs of damage or corrosion are other indicators of deterioration.

– The average car battery life is typically 3-5 years. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. Visual signs of damage or corrosion are other indicators of deterioration. Windshield wipers – Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every 6-12 months. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades.

– Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every 6-12 months. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Top off engine oil and other fluids – Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

– Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual. Fill up – Even motorists going a short distance could get stuck in traffic or have a breakdown. Having enough gas will allow you to stay warm while waiting for help to arrive.

KHP and AAA suggest everyone keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle in case you are stranded. This kit can include water bottles, blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, a phone charger and warning devices like flares or reflective triangles.