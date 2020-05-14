AAA gives advice on keeping car in shape during quarantine, lack of use

A mechanic wearing a protective face mask repairs a car in Tbilisi on May 11, 2020, as the country tries to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. – Georgia on May 11 lifted most of the restrictions on economic activity that were imposed as part of measures to contain the coronavirus spread. Industrial production and trade were allowed to resume, with the exception of large shopping malls and clothing retailers. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP) (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AAA of Kansas says the company is seeing increased calls about battery issues, as an unintended consequence of the stay at home orders.

According to Shawn Steward with AAA, the decreased need to get out of the house leads to decreased driving. That takes a toll on our car batteries and can also drain them when not in use.

“Even when your car is sitting around, and not being used, there are electronic systems on the car that can be drawing power from your battery, and if you don’t get out and drive it often, it can really tap that battery,” Steward said.

Car batteries need to run for at least a few minutes every week, and it’s best to drive the car around the neighborhood rather than turning it on in the garage. This is to prevent exhaust fumes from being trapped in your home.

It’s also a good idea to check your tire pressure after a car has been idle as well. Tires can be become flat after sitting for too long.

AAA is offering free roadside assistance to first-responders and medical workers as thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.