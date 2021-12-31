AAA Kansas asking drivers to be safe, expecting busy couple days for roadside assistance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – AAA Kansas is asking drivers to be safe as northeast Kansas prepares for the first winter storm of the season.

AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward said the company has its roadside assistance drivers on standby and they are expecting a busy couple of days. Despite the harsh weather, Steward said most calls come after the storm has passed.

“Afterward, we start seeing calls pick up in terms of slide-offs or crashes related to icy streets,” Steward said. “Sometimes people have dead batteries or flat tires that result from the extreme cold.”

He said the company typically responds to 25,000 to 30,000 roadside assistance calls between December and March each year.

AAA Kansas suggests drivers have an emergency kit with warm clothes, blankets, extra food and water and a cell phone charger to be safe while help is on the way.