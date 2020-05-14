AAA offers free roadside assistance for frontline workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AAA is saying thank you to the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and giving back in the form of roadside assistance.

The services include fuel delivery, tire changes and battery help. These services are all free of charge, including the installation of the battery. Customers will be responsible for the cost of the battery itself.

For more information on how you can use this service, click here or keep this toll free number handy 1-855-328-9090.

First responders and medical workers do not need to be AAA members to take advantage of this offer.

The offer is available through the end of May.