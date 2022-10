TOPEKA (KSNT) – AAA is partnering with Harvesters for the second annual Drive Away Hunger event. Scott Martin with AAA stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us about it.

From now until Saturday, Nov. 19, people can drop off non-perishable and personal care items at 1223 SW Wanamaker Rd.

People can also enter for a chance to win a free AAA membership for a year. The drawing will be held on Monday, Nov. 21.