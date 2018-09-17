AAA warns of depreciation of new cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A new study by AAA says the largest expense associated with purchasing a car is depreciation.

Depreciation accounts for almost 40 percent of the cost of owning a new vehicle.

AAA says it could cost you more than $3,000 a year because of many factors.

The manager for public affairs at AAA says there are things you can do to help with the cost of depreciation.

"A lot of times some people will let some things go if it's not really affecting the drive ability of the car, but upkeep on it even though it seems like you're spending money on it. In the long run will help you when it comes to keeping that car longer," said Jennifer Haugh.

As well as getting your car checked up regularly, AAA also says to avoid wasting money on premium gasoline if you car doesn't require it.