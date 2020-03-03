AARP aims to get people moving with ‘Fit Lot’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AARP is celebrating its 60th anniversary by getting people more active across the nation.

The company is installing a Fit Lot in every state and has chosen Topeka as one of the locations.

In partnership with Shawnee County Parks & Rec, AARP will install the Fit Lot at Willow Park. That’s just north of Stormont Vail Hospital.

The lot has a variety of exercise equipment for all ages and skill levels.

“Help people choose the way they age and we know that people want to stay in their homes and communities and one way to make the community more liveable is to have these open spaces, to have these parks that people can go to,” Dr. Maren Turner from AARP of Kansas said.

Parks & Rec said the Fit Lot should be installed by June 1st.