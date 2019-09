MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are investigating after an infant was found abandoned in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

At 7:15 p.m., Riley County Police got a report that someone found an infant in the 2000 block of North Manhattan Ave.

The baby is being transported to Stormont Vail as a precaution.

This is an ongoing investigation. additional info will be released as available pic.twitter.com/A1s2bciyFD — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 19, 2019

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT will provide more information as it is provided.