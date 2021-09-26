Abandoned north Topeka house catches fire Sunday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) — An abandoned home, located at 924 Northwest Jackson Street, caught fire around 7:12 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving on the scene, the Topeka Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from all around the house, causing an estimated loss of $2,500. The fire did not spread to any neighboring homes or buildings.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and the home was scheduled for demolition in the near future. After investigating, the department believes the cause of the fire was deliberate, although they don’t know who or what exactly enabled this to happen.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.