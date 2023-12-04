TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials have released new information regarding a fire in central Topeka over the weekend which had to be put out several times by fire crews.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) were initially called around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 to the former Van Buren School at 1601 SW Van Buren Street. The three-story building was showing signs of smoke coming from its roof with the TFD working to contain the fire to the building. Part of Topeka Boulevard was closed as firefighters fought the flames.

The TFD returned to the school three additional times on reports of the fire rekindling within the structure. Spiker said the fire has been completely doused as of Monday, Dec. 4. The TFD’s Alan Stahl told KSNT 27 News the interior of the building had collapsed, creating an “extremely hazardous” situation for responding firefighters.

As of Monday, no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire. Total losses in connection to the fire have yet to be determined. Spiker said the investigation into its cause is still underway. Anyone with information to share with the TFD can call 785-368-4000 or send anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.