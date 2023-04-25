DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old man from Abilene died Tuesday morning when his pickup crashed head-on with a commercial vehicle.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Kansas Highway 15, about 15 miles south of Abilene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Eric Skilling was driving his F150 truck north on K-15 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line at a slight bend in the highway.

The pickup crashed with a Peterbilt that was pulling a trailer. Skilling died at the scene.

Stanton Uffman, 54, of Greenleaf, was driving the commercial vehicle. The KHP report said he was taken to the hospital in Abilene but did not appear to be injured.