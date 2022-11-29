ABILENE (KSNT) – The city of Abilene will be merry and bright this weekend, especially with the 45th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. Julie Roller and Sabrina Holland with the Heritage Homes Association stopped by 27 News Tuesday to give us the details.

The tour is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 and available at West’s Plaza Country Mart, SK Designs and Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls, and during the tours at Community Bible Church.

Proceeds from the tour help sponsor bronze plaques and help with research for historic homes.

For a complete list of the homes and church on the tour, click here.