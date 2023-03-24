TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) will have two staff attorneys attending Kansas Supreme Court hearings on March 27 regarding abortion restrictions.

A media advisory from the CCR said they would attend two hearings held back-to-back March 27 on Dilation & Evacuation abortion procedures and challenge a set of laws that single out abortion care.

CRR claims the laws interfered with patient care by requiring abortion providers to buy unnecessary equipment, hire additional staff and invade patient privacy.

“This would make it unsustainable, if not impossible, to continue providing safe, high-quality care,” the CRR media advisory said.

Speaking on behalf of CCR, staff attorneys Alice Wang and Caroline Sacerdote will attend the hearings.

Discussion will be open to the public. The hearings will begin at 9 a.m. March 27 and can be livestreamed here.