TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 200 people gathered to rally for abortion rights on Saturday in Emporia after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in June.

The front lawn and steps of William L. White Auditorium were filled with people to voice their opinion about the Value Them Both Amendment that will be voted on August 2. Attendees were urging Kansans to vote “no.”

About 200 people gathered in Emporia outside the City Of Emporia W.L. White Auditorium to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court reversing the Roe vs. Wade legal decision that made abortion legal. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

Many of the participants wore green in support of the global abortion movement.

“I think it’s important to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and really think about how what you would do in that situation and in all types of situations,” Melissa Ogleby, abortion rights advocate, said.

Across the street, anti-abortion advocates rallied for the opposing side.

“I encourage them to read it, just not take someone else’s word for it. Make your own decision,” Becky Wheeler said. “Make a difference. You just can’t go along with the crowd just because the crowd says this.”

Speakers at the event emphasized that registration to vote on August 2 closes Tuesday, July 12.