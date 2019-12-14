Nearly 90 animals, both dead and alive, have been found near Lakeside Village Saturday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said nearly 90 animals, both dead and alive, were found near Lakeside Village just east of Perry Lake.

Authorities were called for animal neglect care. Deputies and the Humane Society spent several hours on Saturday removing the animals.

The Jefferson County Humane Society found the animals outside of the building.

Officials said they found: nine dead rabbits, five dead chickens, one dead cat, and two dead birds as of Saturday night.

They did find some animals alive including: eleven rabbits, eleven cats, twenty birds, one dog, eight chickens, one peacock, seven ducks, and twelve pigeons.

At last count, that means 88 animals have been found.

A veterinarian went to the scene and confirmed it was an animal neglect case.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to give updates once we learn them.

The Jefferson County Humane Society called the scene ” one of the worst abuse and neglect cases” they’ve ever seen. They also promised to take care of all of the neglected animals.

But they need your help to do it. They are asking for donations to help with care and upkeep for the animals. If you want to help you can donate to them here.