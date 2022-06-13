TOPEKA (KSNT) – People are being warned by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Topeka to avoid walking and driving in the area of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, on Monday.

The area includes 2nd Street between SW Van Buren Street and Kansas Avenue. The City of Topeka closed two sections of 2nd Street from SW Van Buren to SW Jackson and between SW Jackson and Kansas Avenue to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Cross streets will stay open.

This warning comes after a 60 foot barrier wall fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct into an empty parking lot on June 11. The falling wall was likely due to high temperatures and deterioration of the steel that connects the concrete barrier to the viaduct deck.

According to the KDOT, another break in the barrier wall is unlikely. However, people are still being cautioned to avoid the area for the time being.

“The safety of drivers and pedestrians is our top priority,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This additional precaution is to prevent injury to people walking or driving in the area if additional breakage of the barrier should occur, though it is unlikely.”