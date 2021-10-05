Abused dog’s story paving the way to help other Kansas pets

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The story of a Junction City dog is paving the way to help other animals suffering from abuse and neglect.

Last year, we introduced you to Max – a Junction City dog whose previous owners were abusive. Now, his story is helping other animals in the community.

“Max’s Fund” is the latest project from the Junction City Animal Shelter.

The project aims to help victims just like Max who suffered from abuse and animal cruelty.

The fund will also help pet owners in the community who are struggling to afford basic vet care.

“A lot of neglect comes from not being able to afford these necessities for their pets,” said Junction City Animal Shelter Director Vanessa Gray. “So we’re hoping that hinders a lot of neglect and cruelty that we see here in Junction City and in the Gary County area.”

If you would like to donate to Max’s Fund, the shelter accepts cash, card via phone and check via mail.