TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sporting goods store is staying open a little later for those last-minute shoppers.

Today is known as Super Saturday for retail stores, the last big day before the holidays to get last-minute gifts. Academy Sports and Outdoors is one store in the Capital City that’s taking part in the event.

Open until midnight Saturday, Dec. 23, the store expects to sell well over $100,000 worth of merchandise before Christmas Day.

A store manager said offering more time to shop is a good way for the customers to know they’re cared for during the busy holiday season.

“I just hope they appreciate it, and that they know that we can take care of any problem that they have,” Jalen Link, Academy Sports and Outdoors operations manager said. “It’s a stressful time of year for everybody, and we just want to make sure that we’re available until the very last second.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors will also be open Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

