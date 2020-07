TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wednesday morning crash has injured one person on the Oakland Expressway in northeast Shawnee County.

Emergency response teams arrived around 7:15 a.m. to a two vehicle crash between an semi-truck and a pickup truck, according to a Facebook post.

The expressway opened up at 8:30 a.m.

7:15am 7-29-20 Emergency crews on scene of accident on K-4 Oakland Expressway, please avoid area — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) July 29, 2020

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story.