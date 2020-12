TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A multiple vehicle accident in Topeka has left one driver with life-threatening injuries

Thursday evening at 7:35 p.m. Topeka Police Officers responded to SW 29th and Randolph for an accident involving three vehicles.

Topeka police confirmed Friday morning that one driver was critically injured and two others had minor injuries.

Officers remained on the scene investigating for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.