Accident in Riley County prompts road closure Monday morning

by: Michael Dakota
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has reported an accident at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and N. 48th Street has closed the road in both directions while emergency crews respond.
Motorists should find an alternate route.
Near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and N. 48th St.The roadway is closed in both directions due to emergency crews responding to an accident. pic.twitter.com/KXajTv4gKS— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 28, 2020
