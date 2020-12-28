Accident in Riley County prompts road closure Monday morning

Local News

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has reported an accident at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and N. 48th Street has closed the road in both directions while emergency crews respond.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

