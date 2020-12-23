Accident in Topeka takes out power pole, transformer blows

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 25th and Gage in Topeka after a single vehicle accident.

A witness at the scene of the accident, Ashley Avila, described driving to work when she saw a fire from a distance and then a “huge explosion.”

“I pulled forward and saw that an SUV had stuck a light pole,” Avila said. “The front of the car had collided with the pole and the entire front end was charred.”

Avila, a nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital said the transformer explosion knocked the power out at work.

There are 1,400 without power in the area.

There is no word on injuries yet.

This is a developing story.