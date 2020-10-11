Accidental fire causes thousands of dollars in damage to Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire on October 10 around 12:00 p.m. at 1216 NW Harrison.

When firefighters got there, they found smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before crews arrived.

Officials said the fire was put out quickly and contained to just the one home.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental and likely associated with power cords.

They estimate the fire caused $41,610 in damage.