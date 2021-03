TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -The Topeka Fire Department responded to an overnight fire at 5324 SW 17th Street in Topeka to find heavy smoke coming from the roof. The address is just west of SW 17th and Fairlawn.

The building was vacant and under construction.

Although firefighters successfully put out the fire it is estimated there was $115,000 worth of damage.

An early investigation revealed the fire was most likely accidental and probably caused by improper disposal of stain-soaked rags.