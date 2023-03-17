TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a recent accidental shooting in Topeka has been identified Friday.

An email from Topeka USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson sent to local parents shares that Kaleb Lane died as the result of a tragic accidental shooting on March 16. His identity was also confirmed by the Topeka Police Department which stated that he was 13-years-old. Lane was an 8th grade student at Eisenhower Middle School. Lane is described by Anderson as “a fun loving, energetic student with many friends.”

Anderson said a mental health team will be in place for any staff or students at Eisenhower and other schools impacted by Lane’s death.

“We are so sorry to share information regarding a student tragedy over the Spring break and our hearts are heavy for the family,” Anderson said. “We ask that families and staff respect the privacy of the family as local law enforcement completes their investigation.”

An accidental shooting was reported Thursday, March 16 at 8:29 p.m. by the Topeka Police Department in the 1300 block of Southwest Garfield Ave. Officers found an individual suffering from life-threatening injuries and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced as deceased. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of 2nd degree murder in connection to this incident.

This is the second USD 501 student death this year. Peyton Tyler, a fourth grade student from Lowman Hill, died in a house fire along with her sister and mother in January.