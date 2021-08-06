Topeka man sexually abused 14-year-old for 2 years, Shawnee County district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies arrested a Topeka man Friday for a warrant stemming from a child sex crimes case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pete V. Hernandez Jr., 21, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Rape

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Hernandez’s charges stemmed from a case where he sexually abused a child over two years. The case is one of two Kagay filed charges in on Friday, each having similar circumstances but different people involved. The victim, who is now 14 years old, told authorities that Hernandez, a friend of her family’s abused her in her home between 2018 and 2020. Kagay filed the charges after investigators turned over the case to his office.

The sheriff’s office said the Fugitive Warrants Unit went around 12:15 p.m. to the 2200 block of Southeast 21st Terrace. At a residence there, they arrested Hernandez for a felony warrant.

Deputies booked Hernandez into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Kagay asked anyone with information related to this case to contact law enforcement.