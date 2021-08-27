Accused of killing 2-year-old daughter, Topeka man will go to trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that Jeffrey James Exon, charged with killing his daughter, was bound over for trial this week in Shawnee County District Court.

Prosecutors charged Exon for killing his 2-year-old girl. On Jan. 5, officers were sent to 3501 SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the girl dead. Topeka police identified her as Aurora M. Exon, 2, of Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said when first responders arrived, it appeared Aurora had been dead for several days. Kagay said he received the autopsy report last week.

Kagay filed criminal charges against Jeffrey in relation to the death of his daughter, Aurora. Jeffrey is charged with three felonies: first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; aggravated endangering a child; and failure to report the death of a child. These happened between Dec. 26, 2020, when the child was last seen alive and Jan. 5, 2021 when law enforcement was called.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this matter. Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately