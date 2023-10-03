TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Les Bartlett with the ACT Theatre Company joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the last production of the year; A Sure Bet or Marryin’ a Librarian.

The play is written by local playwright Patricia Middleton and is safe for all ages to come out and enjoy. The audience might even be asked to participate at points!

There will be multiple performances for this play. For a full synopsis, watch the full interview with Les above!

Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. at Redbud Park.

Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m. at Redbud Park.

October 20-22 at Elmont UMC located at 6635 NW Church Lane.

If you would like to purchase your ticket now, you can do so by clicking here.

Adult tickets are going for $15, and students/children get in for $8.

