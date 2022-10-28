TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University has announced that it will no longer require ACT or SAT scores to qualify for merit-based scholarships.

Awards will instead be based only on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA).

“Washburn University is committed to the success of our students, so we continually review our scholarships to ensure we are making college affordable,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, interim executive director of enrollment management and dean of the Center for Student Success and Retention at Washburn University. “These new scholarships are designed to help students and their families choose Washburn with the knowledge that a great education is also affordable.”

Merit scholarships are renewable and go from $4,000 to $20,000 during a four-year span. GPAs that qualify start at 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, according to the university.

“Credit goes to our enrollment management team who recognized a revision was needed to best serve our students,” said Marshall Meek, interim president, of Washburn University. “We are energized by the impact this could have on future Ichabods.”

This move is part of a national trend in higher education that involves the removal of standardized testing as an admission requirement, according to WU. Critics have made claims that the tests are unfair to the minority and low-income students. Students pursuing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic found it challenging to access testing centers as most were closed or greatly limited their availability.

“We are committed to equitable access and success. The focus of our new scholarship model is on a high school GPA and not the ACT because it is not a holistic representation of a student’s potential,” said Bearman.

Freshman merit scholarships can be found online here for WU. A total of five scholarships are now listed for students:

Ichabod – 4.0 – $20,000

Bell Tower – 3.9-3.99 – $16,000

Top Hat – 3.65-3.89 – $12,000

Bow Tie – 3.40-3.64 – $8,000

Blue & White – 3.00-3.39 – $4,000

No application is needed for these scholarships as students will automatically be considered based on their GPA. It is available for students immediately following their high school graduation. Award amounts will vary from $1,000 to $5,000 per academic year.