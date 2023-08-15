EMPORIA (KSNT) – Actor, author and social media entertainer Josh Peck will be at Emporia State University this fall as part of the university’s new Friday Nights big event.

Peck is best known for his role on the Nickelodeon series, “Drake & Josh,” and for starring in the 2012 movie “Red Dawn.”

Emporia State University (ESU) will host “A Night with Josh Peck” at Albert Taylor Hall in Plumb Hall on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., according to a press release from ESU. The free public event will be a moderated question-and-answer.

Peck was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s new movie, “Oppenheimer,” establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s rising talents, making the seamless transition from child actor to leading man, according to the press release. He is also known for his social media accounts with 2.6 million followers on Twitter and 12.8 million followers on Instagram.

Peck will deliver candid and funny insight into “making it” as a child star and beyond, reflecting on the stumbles and silver linings of his life, including early struggles with food, drugs, self-esteem and self-sabotage tracing a zigzagging path to redemption.