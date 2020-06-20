Additional arrest made in 2017 Riley County murder of Carrie Jones

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department announced Friday a Junction City woman was arrested in connection to a 2017 murder in southern Riley County.

On Oct. 28, 2017, RCPD responded to a call about a body found. Police later identified the body as Carrie Jones, 48, of Junction City. Initial investigation revealed Jones was the victim of an apparent murder.

Riley County police arrested Steven Meredith, 32, of Junction City on August 11, 2018. In July 2019, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

RCPD announced Friday a Junction City woman connected to the murder was also arrested.

Bobbie Jo Long, 44, of Junction City was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. She’s being held in the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.