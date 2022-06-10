MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Another charge has been filed by the Riley County Attorney’s Office against a former preschool nurse who was arrested in relation to sex crimes earlier this year.

Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan, was previously charged with rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy charges when he was arrested in February, 2022.

Penabaz is charged on Friday with aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of rape and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child related to incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011 involving a female victim between the ages of two and four at the time. He has also been charged with another count for rape in light of newly discovered information connecting him to a reported September 2021 incident involving a five-year-old female student at a preschool within the USD 383 district where he was employed at the time.

These new charges are unrelated to his Feb. 18 arrest for numerous rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy charges. Those sex crimes were reported to have occurred over the course of many years and were unrelated to his previous employment. He has remained in confinement in the Riley County Jail since the February arrest and will remain confined on a $1M bond.

Due to the nature of these crimes, no further information will be released. We understand the gravity of this news to the parents of our local children. RCPD Statement

The investigation into Penabaz continues. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to reach out to the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

If your child’s response gives you a general idea of an incident and you suspect something illegal, criminal or overall concerning happened, please contact the RCPD or the Kansas Department for Children and Families for further guidance. Use this link for further resources on creating a safe environment for your child to share about any situation where they feel unsafe.