TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Hear of Humane Society introduced the Fox 43 AM Live team to the sweet and little Jayla for this week’s Adopt a Pet segment.

Jayla is sweet, shy and better suited for older couples without children. She is both leash and potty-trained and she is comfortable wearing a harness.

For more information on Jayla, you can visit the Heart of Jackson Humane Society’s web page by clicking here.