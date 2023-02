TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Lawrence Humane Society joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about their newest guy at the shelter-Tofurkey!

He is just under a year old and the shelter has had him for about four months now. He is extremely excited and good with other dogs and kids. He has high energy and is working now on training.

His adoption fee is $150 and he comes with all of his vaccines and treatments.

Come get Tofurkey today!