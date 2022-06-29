TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka students learned how to ‘adult’ on Wednesday.

The City of Topeka ‘Way To Work’ program is a five-day summer class that helps prepare students for life after high school. Wednesday’s class, ‘Adulting 101’ focused on car maintenance, budgeting, transportation and self-defense training. The director of the program, Kelly Norris, thinks it will fill a void in Topeka.

“We felt like there was a need,” Norris said. “It was just something we didn’t see offered and it was a way to give back to the community.”

There were fifteen students for the class, all Shawnee County sophomores, juniors, and seniors. The city pays students $150 to attend.