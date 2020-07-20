Advance voting begins in Shawnee County Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters in Shawnee County can start voting in the upcoming primary election. People can cast advance ballots in person at the Shawnee County Election Office starting Monday morning.

The voting process will look different due to the pandemic. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said voters will be asked to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be provided. There will be shields between voters and workers. Howell said they will have booths will be set up six feet apart and plan to sanitize them regularly.

Due to the pandemic, Howell said he is seeing more interest in early and mail-in voting, but he doesn’t know if that will mean less crowds on Election Day.

“We don’t know how many people are going to continue to request their ballots by mail,” Howell said. “We don’t know how many are going to show up here at the office. We just keep reminding people you have all three options and try to be ready the best we can.”

All voters in Kansas are eligible for a mail-in ballot. Howell said he sent a request form to every registered voter in Shawnee County. Those forms need to be back to the election office by July 28.

Voters can cast a ballot in person at the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren in Topeka. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through July 31. Voters will also be able to advance vote from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on August 3. The primary election is August 4.