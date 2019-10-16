Advanced voting begins in multiple NE Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Advanced voting for the November election began in a number of northeast Kansas counties on Wednesday.

Riley County started its walk-in voting on Wednesday and is also accepting mailed in advance ballots.

Lyon Co. started accepting mail-in ballots as well, but walk-in voting starts on Monday of next week.

The same goes for Shawnee Co., as mail-in ballots are being accepted but walk-in voting begins on Monday.

Contact your county election office to find out when advanced voting begins near you.

Below are some important deadlines to pay attention to:

Tuesday, October 29 – Deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots to be mailed for the general election.

Monday, November 4 – 12:00 pm deadline to cast advance ballots in person at the county election office.

Tuesday, November 5 (GENERAL ELECTION) – Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office no later than three days after the election. Advance ballots may be hand-delivered to the county election office or to any polling place within the county by close of polls.

While voter registration has closed, you can make sure your registration is up to date by clicking here.

If you have questions, call toll-free at 1-800-262-VOTE (8683).