TOPEKA (KSNT) – All of the Shawnee County pools opened on Saturday as summer creeps closer.

It was a great day for a pool outing, with sunshine and hot temperatures. Lots of people came out to the seven pools and Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove.

Many people want to spend time outside on Memorial Day weekend, and with pools opening there is yet another outdoor activity for the Topeka community.

A spokesman for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation wants to give people some reminders when heading to the pool.

“Be ready for the water to be a little cool,” Mike Mclaughlin Communications and Information Supervisor for Parks and Rec said. “It needs some warm, sunny days to help it warm up. But, remember all the usual summer precautions. Bring sunscreen and hydrate. Even though you’re in the water, you need to hydrate.”

Starting this year you can bring outside food and non-alcoholic drinks to any of Shawnee County’s aquatic centers. Each cooler is $10.

Click here for all the information on aquatic centers, community pools or the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove.