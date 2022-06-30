TOPEKA (KSNT) – After nearly a month of waiting, Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove has partially reopened with limited activities.

Adventure Cove closed earlier in June when harmful blue-green algae was discovered in the water. On the same day, a sewage leak into the lake also contributed to the closure.

As of July 1, Adventure Cove has been reopened but for paddle boats only. This comes after the KDHE lowered Lake Shawnee’s status from a ‘Warning’ to a ‘Watch’ on June 30. Only paddle boats and water trikes will be available for rental. No kayak, canoe or paddle board rentals will be available to help people avoid contact with the water. Both the floating playground and swim beach remain closed.

Paddle boats can be rented at $8 per boat per hour. The Adventure Cove is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday.